Cambodia’s NACD Calls for Shisha, Vape Suppression

Cambodia’s National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) called for stronger enforcement against student use of vapes and shisha, with Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun directing authorities to eliminate gatherings where young people use the products in coffee shops and around schools. Speaking at the National Day Against Drugs last week, Savoeun urged provincial governors to take immediate action, warning that such activities threaten the future of Cambodia’s youth.

Savoeun also emphasized the importance of education and prevention alongside law enforcement, encouraging students to reject drugs, e-cigarettes, and other harmful products while promoting anti-drug awareness in their communities. He further instructed authorities to respond more quickly to drug-related reports submitted through the government’s “No Drug” mobile application as part of broader efforts to combat drug crime.