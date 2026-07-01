Cyclone Publishes Nicotine-Free Vape, Pouch Data

Cyclone Pods published complete third-party laboratory test results for its nicotine-free vape and botanical pouch product lines, including the testing laboratories, analytical methods, and individual sample findings rather than summary data. The company said its Gust Pro and Lightning vape products were tested by ISO 17025-accredited Legend Technical Services using LC-MS/MS, with nicotine, diacetyl, and vitamin E acetate reported as not detected in 15 of 16 samples at the stated detection threshold. The company also disclosed the one sample in which a trace amount of nicotine was detected.

Its Focus Pouches were tested by A2LA-accredited Certified Laboratories using ICP-MS and HPLC methods, with all pesticides and residual solvents reported as not detected, heavy metals measured at trace levels, and caffeine testing at 113% of the labeled amount. Cyclone Pods said the publication of complete laboratory reports, including methodologies and sample-by-sample results, is intended to provide greater transparency for retailers and consumers regarding its nicotine-free product portfolio.