Latvian Authorities Bust Illicit Cigarette Ring

Latvian authorities have dismantled an organized illegal cigarette operation, seizing 12.8 million counterfeit cigarettes, raw materials, manufacturing equipment, firearms, and luxury assets in raids centered in the Zemgale region. The cigarettes, packaged under brands including Marlboro, Winston, and NZ, were allegedly intended for the Latvian market. Police estimate the group’s activities resulted in more than €5 million in unpaid taxes. Two men have been arrested, a third suspect remains at large, and a pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Latvian Public Media