Proposed UK Vape Rule Would Add £5 Deposit

A UK council backed a proposal to introduce a refundable deposit on vape devices sold in the city, aiming to improve disposal rates and reduce fires caused by discarded lithium-ion batteries. Under the plan by the Norwich City Council, consumers would pay an additional £5 when purchasing a vape and receive the money back upon returning the device. Council members said the scheme would help reduce cleanup costs, recycling contamination, and fire risks, while Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it supports measures that encourage the safe disposal of vapes and other lithium battery-powered products.