Russia Adds New Laws for Tobacco Licensing

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation introducing a licensing system for the wholesale and retail sale of tobacco and nicotine products, with separate licenses required for each retail outlet and delivery vehicle. The new laws also clarify the method for determining exclusion zones around educational institutions where tobacco and vape sales are prohibited, while introducing criminal penalties that include fines and forced labor for large-scale wholesale or retail sales conducted without a license.

The legislation also gives Russia’s regions the authority to ban the retail sale of vapes, e-liquids, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems under a five-year pilot program running from March 1, 2027, through March 1, 2032. Regions choosing not to participate will continue operating under the existing national regulatory framework, with the results of the pilot expected to inform future policy decisions.