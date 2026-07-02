ITGA Chief Calls for Better Incomes for Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Farmers

Outgoing International Tobacco Growers Association (ITGA) President José Javier Aranda called on the Zimbabwe government, merchants, and contractors to prioritize farmers’ livelihoods, warning that the long-term sustainability of the global tobacco industry depends on growers earning a living income. Speaking at the ITGA Africa Regional Meeting 2026 in Harare, Aranda said tobacco farmers continue to bear rising production costs, climate-related risks, and increasing regulatory pressures while receiving shrinking returns, despite value creation elsewhere in the supply chain.

Zimbabwe Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka, speaking as both a government official and tobacco farmer, acknowledged that this season’s prices had been disappointing and noted production costs have risen about 90% since 2017, calling for targeted farmer support and measures to improve profitability. The meeting, which concludes this week, also highlighted concerns that oversupply is squeezing contractors and financiers, with delegates urging greater collaboration across the industry to strengthen grower incomes and ensure a sustainable future for the sector.