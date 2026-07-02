PCA Concerned Over FDA’s Proposed Tobacco Rules

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) said it will submit comments opposing portions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed rule on tobacco product establishment registration and product listing, arguing the measure could impose significant compliance costs on manufacturers and retailers. The association noted that premium cigar manufacturers remain exempt from the proposal as a result of successful litigation overturning the FDA’s Deeming Rule for premium cigars, but warned that many other products sold by its 3,500 retail members—including pipe tobacco and non-premium cigars—would be subject to new registration, recordkeeping, and inspection requirements.

PCA CEO Joshua Habursky said the organization is concerned the proposal could lead to additional regulation and higher costs throughout the supply chain, particularly for small businesses. The association said it intends to oppose provisions it considers unnecessary and argues that increased compliance costs for manufacturers would ultimately be passed on to retailers and consumers through higher prices and reduced product choice.