Zimbabwe Moves to Tobacco Industry Act

Zimbabwe’s Cabinet approved the principles for amending the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Act, clearing the way for the first major overhaul of the legislation since 1997. The proposed reforms aim to modernize the legal framework by addressing developments in contract farming, tobacco research, corporate governance, and emerging tobacco products, while closing regulatory gaps related to contract breaches and side-marketing. Agriculture Minister Dr. Anxious Masuka said the amendments will also strengthen the regulatory role of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, align the law with public governance and financial management legislation, and expand the mandate of the Tobacco Research Board to include research on both manufactured and unmanufactured tobacco products, alongside greater support for farmers through research, extension services, and capacity-building.