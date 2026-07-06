Armenia Raises Excise Taxes on Tobacco, Alcohol, Fuel

Armenia’s parliament approved legislation raising excise taxes on tobacco products, alcohol, gasoline, and diesel fuel, a move expected to increase retail prices. The measure introduces annual indexation of excise taxes on excisable goods, with tobacco excise rates set to increase by 7% each year, while excise taxes on heated tobacco products will rise by 30% annually. The excise tax on electronic cigarettes will double in the first year under the new framework. The bill passed its second reading with support from lawmakers in the ruling Civil Contract party.