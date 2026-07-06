Australia’s ‘Tobacco Wars’ See 10 Businesses Set Ablaze

Melbourne’s ongoing “tobacco wars” escalated today (July 6) after a suspected ram raid and arson attack destroyed a tobacco shop in Abbotsford and damaged about 10 neighboring businesses. Fire Rescue Victoria deployed 80 firefighters and 25 trucks after crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames, bringing the fire under control by 6 a.m. Victoria Police said unknown offenders drove a vehicle into the shop before setting it alight and fleeing. No injuries were reported, but a crime scene has been established, and an investigation is underway, while road and tram closures disrupted traffic in the area.