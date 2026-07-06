CAPHRA Says FDA’s Pouch Pivot Should Trigger Policy Rethink 

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates is urging governments across the Asia-Pacific region to review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent authorization allowing 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products to carry reduced-risk claims for adult smokers. CAPHRA said the FDA’s decision recognizes the principle of relative risk following scientific review and should encourage regulators to distinguish between combustible cigarettes, high-risk smokeless tobacco products, and lower-risk smoke-free nicotine alternatives.

The group called on policymakers to adopt evidence-based, risk-proportionate regulation, strengthen youth access restrictions and product standards, and ensure adult consumers receive accurate information about the comparative risks of nicotine products, arguing that treating all nicotine products as equally harmful undermines public health objectives.