Macau to Significantly Raise Vape Fines

Macau is moving to strengthen its tobacco control law by increasing the fine for illegally bringing e-cigarettes and other novel tobacco products into the territory from MOP4,000 to MOP10,000 ($480 to $1,200) as part of a broader legislative overhaul. The revised bill, which is proposed to take effect on January 1, 2027, would also introduce fines of MOP1,500 ($180) for individuals found in possession of e-cigarettes, while businesses could face penalties ranging from MOP20,000 to MOP200,000 ($2,400 to $24,000). The legislation would prohibit the possession and use of e-cigarettes beginning July 1, 2027, introduce standardized tobacco packaging and larger health warnings from July 1, 2028, and increase warning labels on cigars and cigarillos to cover 70% of each side of the packaging. Officials said the higher import penalties are intended to deter cross-border smuggling of e-cigarettes and other nicotine products.