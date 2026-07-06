Tobacco-Free Pouches Are Not Milder Alternative for Mucosa: Study 

A clinical study by Folktandvården Stockholm and the Karolinska Institutet found that tobacco-free nicotine pouches and traditional tobacco-containing snus produce different oral mucosal reactions. While both products were associated with increased tissue thickening as use increased, nicotine pouch users more frequently exhibited inflammatory changes such as erythema and, in some cases, ulceration, making their effects less predictable than those seen with traditional snus.

The study, which evaluated 272 adults aged 18–30, found no increased risk of cavities or periodontitis in either group over up to six years of use, but researchers said the findings highlight the need for further research into the oral health effects of nicotine pouches and different flavor formulations.