Indian Court to Decide if Pouches Can be Sold at Airport’s Duty-Free Shops

An Indian government investigation found that nicotine pouches were being sold without required approvals at duty-free shops operated by a joint venture led by the Adani Group at Mumbai International Airport, prompting authorities to order sales to be halted and licenses obtained. According to court documents reviewed by Reuters, Adani is challenging the action, arguing India’s Drugs and Cosmetics Act does not apply to duty-free shops. The case, scheduled for a July 14 hearing, could establish how India regulates nicotine pouch sales at airport duty-free outlets as the government increasingly views the products as an unapproved public health risk.