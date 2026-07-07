Israeli Health Study Says 40% of Population Exposed to Second-Hand Smoke

A new Israeli Health Ministry report estimates that about 4 million people are exposed to secondhand cigarette smoke entering their homes from neighboring apartments, with more than 2 million experiencing exposure at least weekly. The report, based in part on data from the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project, calls for stronger public health measures and highlights widespread misconceptions about secondhand smoke exposure, including from balconies. The findings come as Israel’s Supreme Court considers a case that could require government ministries to introduce regulations addressing residential tobacco smoke infiltration.