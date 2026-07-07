Payment Providers Warn Retailers About Illicit Vapes

Major U.S. payment providers and fuel retailers are warning merchants against selling unauthorized vaping products as enforcement against the illicit market intensifies. According to Reuters, Fiserv subsidiary CardConnect, along with BP, Marathon Petroleum, and Valero, advised partners over the weekend that selling unauthorized e-cigarettes could result in significant fines, loss of payment processing services, or other compliance actions. The warnings follow pressure from a coalition of U.S. state and local law enforcement officials and come after Mastercard cautioned it would investigate transactions involving illegal vape sales.