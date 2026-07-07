TobaccoReporter logo

Türkiye Expands Anti-Smoking Drive with Free Medication

Türkiye’s Health Ministry announced it will provide free smoking-cessation medication to 1 million people, regardless of health insurance status, as part of an expanded effort to reduce smoking rates. The medication will be distributed through tobacco dependence treatment and counseling centers nationwide. The initiative comes as the government prepares legislation to further restrict smoking in outdoor public spaces, including beaches and playgrounds, as part of a broader campaign to reduce tobacco use and its visibility.

More posts