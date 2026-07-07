UKVIA Forum Targets Vaping Policy Challenges

The UK Vaping Industry Association will unveil new research on the expected impact of the UK’s Vaping Products Duty at its July 13 forum, including findings on consumer behavior, smoking cessation, illicit trade, and stop-smoking services. The association will also release results from a survey of more than 3,500 consumers highlighting the importance of flavors, along with Freedom of Information data on flavor use in local stop-smoking services. UKVIA said the findings are intended to inform debate on upcoming vaping regulations, retailer licensing, and enforcement against illicit sales as the UK prepares to implement the Vaping Products Duty in October.