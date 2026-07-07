Vuse Unveils Collaboration at Berlin Fashion Week

BAT Germany’s Vuse announced the expansion of its partnership with designer Marina Hoermanseder, unveiling a custom case for the Vuse Ultra device and Ultra Smart Pods during Berlin Fashion Week as part of the designer’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. Inspired by Vuse flavors, the accessory will be offered in three color variants — True Blueberry, Strawberry Fuchsia, and Elegant Tobacco — and will go on sale in October for €29 through Vuse’s website, selected retail locations, and the Vuse Loyalty Club. Following a successful collaboration with the designer last year, the new collection is part of Vuse’s “Follow your vibe” campaign, which emphasizes design, flavor, and personal expression.