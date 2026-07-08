Argentina Updates Tobacco, Nicotine Health Warnings

Argentina’s Ministry of Health approved new graphic health warning requirements for cigarettes, combustible tobacco products, e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine sticks, and nicotine pouches under Resolution 796/2026. The updated rules replace previous warning regulations and introduce a single mandatory warning for non-combustible nicotine products stating, “This product contains nicotine that is highly addictive.” The measure also updates packaging, advertising, point-of-sale signage, and smoke-free area requirements, while requiring cessation information and Ministry of Health contact details on product packaging.

The resolution gives manufacturers and importers 180 days to comply with the new requirements and aligns implementation with Argentina’s existing nicotine product regulations. The ministry emphasized that the measure updates health warnings and labeling requirements but does not constitute a general authorization to market nicotine products.