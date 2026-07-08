Ex-LEO Breaking into Texas Pouch Market

Patriot Pouch announced the launch of its U.S.-made, tobacco-free nicotine pouches for retail and online sales, positioning the brand as a domestically manufactured alternative in the oral nicotine category. The company currently offers 6 mg nicotine pouches in four flavors, with 9 mg and 12 mg strengths planned, and said the products are available through its website and select gas stations and vape shops in the Weatherford, Texas, area. Patriot Pouch said wholesale pricing is $5 per can with a suggested retail price of $7.49, with current production capacity at 1,000 to 1,500 units per month.

The company said its nicotine pouches are manufactured entirely in the United States and are marketed as tobacco-free products. Patriot Pouch was founded by Alex Duncan, a retired law enforcement officer and former U.S. Senate candidate in Texas, and is partnering with Diamond Hill Grassroots Media LLC for marketing and outreach.