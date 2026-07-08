FTC Warns Seven Vape Companies Making ‘Made in USA’ Claims

The Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to seven companies over potentially misleading U.S.-origin claims, including e-cigarette retailer My Vape Order Inc. The agency said the companies appear to have marketed certain products as “Made in the USA” or “Made in Texas” despite indications they were imported in whole or in significant part, warning that such claims must comply with the FTC’s Made in USA Labeling Rule.

The FTC did not announce formal enforcement actions or penalties but cautioned that companies making unqualified U.S.-origin claims could face investigation if they fail to bring their marketing into compliance. Under FTC rules, products advertised as “Made in the USA” must be “all or virtually all” manufactured domestically. FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Christopher Mufarrige said the agency will hold companies accountable for misleading origin claims that undermine consumer trust and disadvantage manufacturers that legitimately produce goods in the United States.

The other companies receiving warning letters were A&F Drum Company LLC, Helmel Engineering Products Inc., Lucky Bar Holdings LLC, NebTech Inc., Vtron Inc., and Z-Tech Advanced Technologies Inc.