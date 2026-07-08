Hawaii Bans Disposable Vapes

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed legislation banning the sale, distribution, and offering for sale of disposable electronic smoking devices beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Under SB 2175, violators face fines of up to $100 per day per violation. Green also signed HB 1573, which requires manufacturers of electronic smoking devices and e-liquids sold in Hawaii to provide documentation demonstrating FDA authorization, with penalties for noncompliance.

State lawmakers said the measures are intended to curb youth nicotine use and strengthen oversight of vaping products. Rep. Scot Matayoshi also indicated that lawmakers may consider future regulation of nicotine pouches, citing concerns over youth access to emerging nicotine products.