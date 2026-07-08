Human Smuggling Case Should Make UK Consider Dutch Bibob Act: Opinion

Following a BBC investigation into a convicted human smuggler operating vape shops in the UK, Dr. Marina Murphy, the senior director of scientific affairs at Haypp, called for the adoption of a licensing framework modeled on the Netherlands’ Bibob Act. She argued that incorporating enhanced background checks into the UK’s proposed licensing scheme for nicotine and vape retailers would allow authorities to deny licenses where there are credible links to organized crime, rather than waiting for illegal activity to occur.

Under the Dutch system, licensing authorities can assess applicants and associated individuals using public records and law enforcement information before approving or revoking business licenses.