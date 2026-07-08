Scandit Launches Automated, Age-Verified, Self-Checkout Solution

Scandit announced the launch of its Age Verified Self-Checkout, a vision AI-powered age verification solution designed to automate purchases of age-restricted products, including tobacco and nicotine products, at self-checkout kiosks. The system enables customers to verify their age in under 10 seconds using a smartphone through facial age estimation or ID scanning, with no additional hardware or app required.

Scandit said the technology can automatically complete about 80% of age checks, reducing staff intervention, improving compliance, and increasing self-checkout throughput while processing biometric and ID data entirely on the user’s device to meet privacy standards.