Suriname Lawmaker Says Illicits Make Up 75% of Cigarette Market

Suriname lawmaker Wedprekash Joeloemsingh warned that illicit cigarettes now account for an estimated 75% of the country’s tobacco market, arguing that further tobacco tax increases could accelerate the shift away from legal sales. Joeloemsingh said the government is losing more than SRD 500 million ($13.5 million) in tax revenue due to illegal trade, alleging that cigarettes enter the market through both smuggling and diversion of goods imported as transit shipments. He called on the government to investigate the illicit market and strengthen enforcement rather than relying on additional tax increases.