Illicit Trade Picking Up in Wales

Authorities in Newport, Wales, say their city has become a hotspot for the illicit tobacco and vape trade, having already identified 17 businesses selling illegal products since January 2026 and taking enforcement action against 14, including closures and prosecutions. Trading Standards seized 272,740 illicit cigarettes, 85.25 kg of hand-rolling tobacco, and 9,694 illegal vaping devices so far this year, following 59 seizures and 46 closure orders in 2025.

With 9.8 vape shops per 100,000 people, Newport ranks eighth in the U.K. for vape shops per capita, fueling concerns over the rapid growth of the sector as officials say the illegal trade undermines legitimate retailers and is linked to wider criminal activity.