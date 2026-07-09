Japan Shelves Tightening HTP Regulations

Today (July 9), Japan’s Ministry of Health said it will postpone tightening secondhand smoke regulations for heated tobacco products, concluding that current scientific evidence is insufficient to determine the health risks of secondhand exposure. The ministry will continue reviewing emerging research and revisit the issue in about three years, while moving ahead with stricter oversight of designated smoking facilities by requiring qualifying bars and similar venues to register with municipal authorities.

The decision follows a five-year review of the revised Health Promotion Act, which bans cigarette smoking in most indoor public spaces but permits HTP use in designated rooms. Although a recent review found some HTPs may emit higher levels of certain carcinogens than conventional cigarettes, the ministry said evidence on health effects for bystanders remains inconclusive. Public health experts on the advisory panel urged a more precautionary approach, while the ministry noted that HTPs now account for about 40% of all tobacco users in Japan, one of the world’s largest markets for heat-not-burn products.