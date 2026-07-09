Netherlands Makes One of the Largest Illicit Nicotine Busts in Its History

Dutch authorities seized 277,000 illegal flavored vapes and 150,000 nicotine pouches in one of the country’s largest enforcement actions against illicit nicotine products. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said customs officers discovered the flavored vapes during a routine inspection of a haulage company’s warehouse in Rotterdam, while the nicotine pouches were found at storage facilities in Rotterdam and Utrecht.

Officials believe the products were destined for the Dutch black market. All seized products were destroyed, with disposal costs charged to the warehouse owners.