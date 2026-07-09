Oettinger Davidoff Posts 2.5% Sales Growth

Oettinger Davidoff reported 2025 sales of CHF 545.3 million ($680 million), up 2.5% in real terms, driven by growth in its premium cigar portfolio. The Davidoff brand posted a 2.4% sales increase, while Zino grew 16.1%, supported by strong performance in the company’s Partner Markets & Duty Free EMEAA region and continued momentum in the U.S. market. Handmade premium cigar production totaled 36.6 million cigars, down 4.9% from 2024, as the company adjusted output to reflect changing market conditions.

The company said it continued investing in manufacturing, opening a new blending center in the Dominican Republic and expanding its Honduras facility with additional box-making capacity and a new fermentation complex. Oettinger Davidoff also opened seven new retail stores and renovated four locations during 2025, with plans to open nine more boutiques in 2026. The company said the investments support its five-year Aspire727 strategy, which focuses on brand growth, operational excellence, and expanding its position in the global premium cigar market.