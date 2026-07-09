Spain Busts Syndicate Making 8M Illicit Cigarettes a Day

Spanish authorities dismantled two international criminal organizations operating six clandestine cigarette factories capable of producing nearly eight million counterfeit cigarettes per day. The operation, led by the Guardia Civil in coordination with Europol and law enforcement agencies in Poland and Lithuania, resulted in 50 arrests following raids across Alicante, Cuenca, Huelva, Murcia, Sevilla, and Toledo. Authorities seized more than 20 million counterfeit cigarettes, 38.4 metric tons of tobacco, 18 vehicles, encrypted electronic devices, firearms, and €170,000 in cash, with the tobacco products valued at more than €10 million. Two Polish fugitives were extradited, while seven suspects were remanded in custody.

Investigators said the criminal networks manufactured counterfeit versions of well-known cigarette brands for distribution across Spain and other European markets, including Portugal, France, and potentially the United Kingdom. The factories also supplied third-party criminal groups and housed exploited workers in makeshift living quarters inside production facilities. The investigation began seven years ago after intelligence from Europol and authorities in Poland and Lithuania identified a Polish-led criminal network operating from Spain.