Study Says Vape Flavors Alter 3K Genes

A study published in Frontiers in Oncology found that e-cigarette flavorings were associated with more than 3,000 changes in gene activity among adult vapers, with fruit flavors producing the greatest effects. Researchers analyzed oral cell samples from 35 vapers, 24 smokers, and 24 non-users, finding that fruit-flavored products were linked to changes in 3,124 genes across the genome compared with non-users. The researchers said the findings do not demonstrate that flavored vapes directly cause disease but suggest they may influence biological pathways associated with cancer, cardiovascular, immune, and respiratory conditions.

The study found fruit flavors accounted for about 31% of the observed gene expression changes, compared with 2.9% for sweet flavors and 0.9% for mint or menthol, while users of multiple flavors exhibited the broadest changes. Researchers also found that more advanced vaping devices were associated with greater changes in gene activity. Despite the findings, the U.K.’s National Health Service continues to state that vaping exposes users to fewer toxins than smoking and remains an effective smoking-cessation aid for adult smokers, while emphasizing that vaping is not risk-free and should not be used by youth or non-smokers.