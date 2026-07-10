Belarus Raising Tobacco Excise Stamps

Belarus increased the cost of excise tax stamps on tobacco products in two stages, with standard stamps rising from 2 kopecks to 3 kopecks ($0.007 to $0.011) through the end of 2026 and to 4 kopecks ($0.014) beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Self-adhesive stamps used for certain imported products marked at customs warehouses increased from 2 kopecks to 8 kopecks ($0.028) and will rise to 10 kopecks ($0.035) next year.

Despite the higher stamp costs, the changes are not expected to affect retail cigarette prices because prices are state-controlled and the stamp cost remains minimal compared with tobacco excise taxes. Current excise duties amount to 133.94 Belarusian rubles ($46.50) per 1,000 cigarettes in the first price category and 175.09 rubles ($60.80) for the second category.