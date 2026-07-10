CAA Gives Inaugural Leadership Award to NC Rep

The Cigar Association of America named North Carolina state Rep. Kyle Hall (R-91) as a recipient of its inaugural Leadership in Commerce Award, recognizing his role in establishing the North Carolina General Assembly’s bipartisan Cigar Caucus. CAA President Scott Pearce said the caucus strengthens ties between lawmakers and the state’s tobacco agriculture, manufacturing, and premium cigar retail sectors, while Hall said it will help give small cigar-related businesses a stronger voice in state policymaking. The association, which is backed by registered lobbyists in 47 states, said additional Leadership in Commerce Award recipients will be announced following the 2026 legislative sessions.