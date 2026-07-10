Malaysia Confiscated 700kg of Drug-Laced Vapes Since 2023

Malaysian authorities seized more than 718 kg of illegal vape and e-cigarette products suspected of containing prohibited substances between 2023 and June 2026, according to the Home Ministry. The products were found to contain substances including synthetic drugs, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), mushroom extracts, and other psychoactive compounds. Over the period, authorities recorded 400 cases and arrested 585 individuals.

The ministry said the illicit products were primarily marketed to youths and students through social media, e-commerce platforms, and courier services, and announced plans to strengthen intelligence gathering, cyber monitoring, and forensic laboratory capabilities to identify and disrupt the illegal trade.