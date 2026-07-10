Oregon Extends ‘Tobacco’ Definition to All Oral Nicotine Products

Oregon’s Senate Bill 1571 (signed into law June 5) expanded the state’s definition of tobacco products to include oral nicotine pouches, lozenges, and gum containing either natural or synthetic nicotine, bringing the products under the same age-verification and retail requirements as cigarettes and vaping products. Retailers must now verify purchasers are at least 21, aligning Oregon law with federal regulations.

The legislation follows concerns over increasing youth use of flavored oral nicotine products, which the Oregon Health Authority has identified as widely promoted through retail discounts.