Puro Sabor Opens Registration

Registration for the 2027 Puro Sabor Festival in Nicaragua opens today (July 10) at 7 p.m. ET for the event, which will take place Jan. 25-30, 2027. The annual festival offers attendees an in-depth look at Nicaragua’s premium cigar industry through visits to tobacco farms, processing facilities, and more than 20 participating cigar manufacturers, including AJ Fernandez, Drew Estate, Joya de Nicaragua, My Father Cigars, Oliva, Padrón, Perdomo, Plasencia, and Scandinavian Tobacco Group. Tickets are priced at $3,000 for a single attendee or $5,600 for two sharing a room, covering accommodations, meals, local transportation, premium cigars, and festival activities, but excluding airfare.