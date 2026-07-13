CAPHRA Calls New Bloomberg Program ‘Philanthropic Colonialism’

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates criticized a new Bloomberg Philanthropies-funded tobacco cessation grant program administered by Vital Strategies, arguing that it risks undermining national sovereignty over public health policy in nine priority countries across Asia-Pacific and other regions. CAPHRA described the initiative as an example of “philanthropic colonialism,” claiming that donor-funded tobacco control frameworks can shape regulatory policies before meaningful domestic debate occurs, discourage consideration of tobacco harm reduction products, and drive consumers toward illicit markets while prolonging cigarette use.

CAPHRA executive coordinator Nancy Loucas called on governments to disclose foreign-funded tobacco control partnerships, maintain regulatory independence, and evaluate the full range of evidence — including safer nicotine alternatives — rather than relying solely on donor-backed approaches.