Former Top Cop Warns of Chinese Exploiting Vape Loophole

Illicit Chinese vape manufacturers are exploiting regulatory gaps by replacing nicotine with synthetic alternatives such as 6-methyl nicotine (6MN) (also known as NIX) to continue selling flavored disposable vapes in the U.S. market, former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Deputy Director Edgar Domenech told Fox News Digital. He warned that the products use similar branding, packaging, and flavors while substituting ingredients to avoid existing oversight, creating challenges for regulators and law enforcement.

Domenech said the unregulated nicotine analog, which some manufacturers claim falls outside the Food and Drug Administration’s authority, represents an “unknown variable” with limited research on its health effects and potential addictiveness. Domenech called for stronger enforcement, clearer regulatory guidance, and greater awareness among lawmakers, schools, and consumers, arguing that illicit operators are targeting youth through flavored disposable products and exploiting legal loopholes to maintain access to the market.