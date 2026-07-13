Philippines Seizes $48M in Illegal Cigarettes

Philippine authorities are preparing to destroy more than ₱3 billion ($48 million) worth of smuggled cigarettes after seizing 59 container vans of the Modern Gia brand in coordinated operations across Cebu and Manila. The Bureau of Customs and the National Bureau of Investigation said the shipment, believed to have originated in China, is one of the country’s largest cigarette smuggling busts this year and announced plans to file multiple criminal charges against those involved, including financiers and organizers, under customs, tax, anti-economic sabotage, and potential intellectual property laws.

Officials said the cigarettes will be shredded rather than auctioned to prevent them from re-entering the market, while investigations continue into the shipment’s origins, associated companies, and any public officials who may have facilitated the operation.