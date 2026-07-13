Serbia Pulls Nearly 25K Vapes from Market

Serbia’s Ministry of Agriculture ordered the withdrawal of 24,852 flavored electronic cigarettes from the market, valued at approximately 24 million dinars ($230,000), after an extraordinary inspection found the products failed to comply with the country’s Tobacco Law. The Agricultural Inspection banned further distribution of the identified products until the regulatory violations are corrected, stating the action is intended to ensure consistent enforcement of tobacco regulations, protect consumers, and maintain fair competition among businesses. Authorities said inspections of tobacco and related products will continue to intensify, with additional enforcement measures to be taken whenever non-compliant products are identified.