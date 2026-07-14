Korean Study Finds Heavy Smoking Ups Fatty Liver Risk 41% in Young Men

A large South Korean study found that heavy smoking is associated with a significantly higher risk of fatty liver disease among young adults, adding to evidence linking smoking with metabolic liver disorders. Researchers from Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital and Ewha Womans University analyzed health screening data from nearly 3.5 million adults aged 20 to 39 and found that men who smoked 20 or more cigarettes per day had a 41% greater risk of developing fatty liver disease, while smoking for 10 to 19 years increased risk by 15%.

Although relatively few women in the study smoked, female smokers with a 10- to 19-year history faced an even greater increase in risk. The researchers said the findings support strengthening smoking cessation policies, noting that smoking appears to increase fatty liver risk independently of obesity and alcohol consumption.