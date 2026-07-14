Oregon Court Clears Path for Flavored Tobacco Ban

The Oregon Supreme Court declined to review a lower court ruling upholding Multnomah County’s ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products, effectively clearing the final legal hurdle for the ordinance to take effect after nearly four years of litigation. The decision follows a similar ruling involving Washington County, meaning flavored tobacco restrictions will soon cover roughly one-third of Oregon’s population.

For the tobacco and vaping industry, the ruling marks a significant legal setback after challenges brought by the 21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon and vape retailers failed to overturn the measure. Industry representatives argued the ban will drive consumers to the illicit market rather than reduce youth access, while supporters contend flavored products are a key driver of youth tobacco initiation and view the court’s decision as a major victory for public health policy.