Philippine Authorities Pushing for Tougher Penalties in Illicit Tobacco Fight

Philippine lawmakers and prosecutors are calling for stronger prosecution efforts to combat the country’s growing illicit tobacco trade, arguing that product seizures alone have failed to deter organized criminal networks. Speaking at the Third International Tobacco Summit, House Public Order and Safety Committee Chair Rolando Valeriano urged law enforcement to prioritize securing convictions, while noting that illicit trade remains highly profitable if offenders are not held accountable. The push comes as a recent EU-ASEAN Business Council and Euromonitor International study estimated the Philippines lost about ₱141 billion ($2.3 billion) in tax revenue over the past two years due to illicit tobacco products, with illegal products accounting for roughly one-quarter of cigarette sales and more than 80% of vape sales.

Officials also highlighted proposals for an Anti-Illicit Trade law that would strengthen prosecutions, improve interagency coordination, and introduce track-and-trace technology, while prosecutors acknowledged that many existing cases require additional evidence before they can proceed to trial.