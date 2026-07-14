Women Fueling UK Pouch Market Growth

A new Nicotine Pouch Report from Haypp indicates that women are becoming a major driver of growth in the UK nicotine pouch market. According to the report, the number of female customers on Haypp.com and Northerner.com more than tripled during 2025, with nicotine pouch sales to women increasing 202% compared with a 25% increase among men. Women now account for 40% of nicotine pouch sales on Haypp Group platforms, up from 22% previously, reflecting a shift toward broader adoption similar to trends seen in Sweden.

The report found that discretion is the leading reason women choose nicotine pouches, while flavor ranks as their top purchasing factor, compared with price for men. Among female pouch users, 55% said they had quit smoking after switching to nicotine pouches, and 75% reported encouraging others to move away from cigarettes, suggesting growing consumer acceptance as the category expands.