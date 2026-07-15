Authorities Seize $7M in Illegal Tobacco, Vapes in Tasmania

Tasmanian authorities seized nearly A$10 million ($7 million) worth of illicit tobacco and vaping products during the 2025-26 financial year, including 5.43 million cigarettes, 2,535 kilograms of loose tobacco, and nearly 30,000 illegal vapes, following intensified enforcement efforts and closer cooperation between the Department of Health and Tasmania Police. The seizures come as the state implements tougher laws targeting illicit tobacco and vape sales, including higher penalties, new business closure powers, and restrictions on vending machine sales. At the same time, Tasmanian officials are urging Australia’s federal government to reduce tobacco excise taxes, arguing that high cigarette prices are fueling black market growth, reducing excise revenue, and strengthening organized crime despite continued declines in smoking rates.