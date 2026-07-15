FDA Releases PATH Study Data from Wave 8

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) and the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) released the Wave 8 Public-Use Files from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study, providing researchers with nationally representative survey data collected between January and December 2024. The longitudinal study tracks tobacco and nicotine use among U.S. adults and youth and is a key source of evidence used by FDA to inform tobacco regulatory decisions under the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

The agencies also updated the Wave 7 Biomarker Restricted-Use File with new tobacco-specific nitrosamine and F2-isoprostane data, expanding the resources available for studying tobacco exposure and health effects. Researchers can request access to the restricted-use biomarker files, while the public-use datasets, documentation, and updated master linkage files are available for download.

The PATH Study is one of the most widely used data sources for analyzing trends in tobacco and nicotine product use, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and oral nicotine products. The latest data release is expected to support ongoing research into consumer behavior, product use patterns, and health outcomes that inform both FDA regulatory science and industry analysis.