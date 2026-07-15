Former CTP Toxicologist Accuses FDA of Approving Zyn Without Full Facts

A report published yesterday (July 14) by The Examination and STAT raised questions about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s review process for Philip Morris International’s Zyn nicotine pouches, alleging that agency scientists had unresolved concerns about the composition and potential health implications of the pouch material before the product was authorized for sale. The report said FDA toxicologist Christy Leppanen questioned whether regulators had adequately assessed possible microplastic exposure after conducting informal tests that found Zyn pouches did not dissolve when exposed to saliva or other conditions. Leppanen alleged that the FDA did not seek additional information from PMI about the pouch material before approving the product, while former FDA officials cited in the report questioned whether the agency fully evaluated all product components as required under federal law.

The allegations come as nicotine pouches have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the tobacco and nicotine market. The U.S. nicotine pouch market is estimated to grow 37% in 2026 to $6.8 billion, according to TobaccoIntelligence, with companies promoting pouches as lower-risk alternatives to combustible cigarettes because they deliver nicotine without smoke exposure. The FDA has authorized certain nicotine pouches, including Zyn, based on a review of whether the products are appropriate for the protection of public health, weighing potential risks such as youth uptake against potential benefits for adult smokers transitioning away from cigarettes. PMI defended the authorization process, citing the FDA’s scientific review, while the FDA said its evaluation did not identify additional concerns regarding the ingredients or materials used in Zyn products. Concerns raised by Leppanen and other scientists center on whether pouch materials could release microscopic particles during use and what long-term effects those exposures may have. The FDA’s recent decision allowing PMI to communicate that Zyn use instead of cigarettes lowers the risk of certain smoking-related diseases represented a major regulatory milestone for the category, but, according to The Examination, the allegations in the report may fuel additional debate over product standards, disclosure requirements, and the depth of scientific reviews for emerging nicotine products.