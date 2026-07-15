Nicotine Pouches May Cause Receding Gums: Study

A new Swedish study suggests tobacco-free nicotine pouches may cause gum recession, redness, and oral discomfort, with effects comparable to — and in some cases greater than — those associated with traditional snus. Researchers at the Karolinska Institute found that 45% of nicotine pouch users exhibited receding gums, compared with 52% of snus users and just 6% of non-users, with damage typically occurring where the pouches were placed. The study also found nicotine pouch users experienced more gum irritation than snus users, which researchers said may be linked to flavoring ingredients. While the absence of tobacco eliminates exposure to many known carcinogens, the authors said the long-term health effects of nicotine pouches remain unclear and warrant further study.