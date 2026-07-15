PMI to Post Financials July 22

Philip Morris International announced it will host a live webcast on July 22 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter and first half 2026 financial results, which are scheduled to be released earlier that morning at approximately 7 a.m. ET. The presentation will be led by Group Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau and incoming Group CFO Massimo Andolina and will include a review of the company’s financial performance, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investment community. A replay, presentation slides, and transcript will be made available after the event.